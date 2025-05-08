Sign up
Previous
Photo 610
Abbey rd… here comes the sun…. Love it
released on 26 September 1969,.. oh my goodness I was only 10… I looooved the Beatles, what I never noticed was Paul was barefoot.
Yesterday I was helping my son with finishing tweeks on his friend’s house it’s incredible.
Over the next few weeks I’ll begin the ‘before and after’ from my son transforming the house from a 2 up - 2 down … to a 3 floor double the size home.
Our dear friend is poorly so I’m keen to work non stop on a photo book so he can see it & feel proud of his achievements… we all need a little motivational boost.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1742
photos
133
followers
118
following
167% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th May 2025 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
