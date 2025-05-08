Previous
Abbey rd… here comes the sun…. Love it by beverley365
Photo 610

Abbey rd… here comes the sun…. Love it

released on 26 September 1969,.. oh my goodness I was only 10… I looooved the Beatles, what I never noticed was Paul was barefoot.

Yesterday I was helping my son with finishing tweeks on his friend’s house it’s incredible.

Over the next few weeks I’ll begin the ‘before and after’ from my son transforming the house from a 2 up - 2 down … to a 3 floor double the size home.

Our dear friend is poorly so I’m keen to work non stop on a photo book so he can see it & feel proud of his achievements… we all need a little motivational boost.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact