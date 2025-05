Fresh air, nature & coffee a perfect combination…

We might think we are nurturing our garden, but of course it's our garden that is really nurturing us… oh so true



After discovering the house & garden we went off to discover the village…

The tranquility & beauty is so enchanting…



We need more country than concrete,

we need more mind than material,

we need more savannah than sky-scrapers,

we need more melody than malady.

And this can only happen if we make simplicity and responsibility the way of life.”

– Abhijit Naskar