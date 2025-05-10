Previous
Stop and sit in silence for just a moment… by beverley365
Photo 612

Stop and sit in silence for just a moment…

What a joy to see the birds fluttering around the gardens, thrush robins & blue tits stop to look at me… there’s a special feeling of beauty & ‘wonderment’ This is an enchanting place to be… I felt so grateful to be here.

With the birds filling the air with their cheery, light, and carefree songs and the gentle drizzle of water Ooo what a magical place to be…

If you zoom in you can see my son relaxing and reading on the balcony, our time here has been
… heavenly.

“He is richest who is content with the least, for content is the wealth of nature.”
Socrates


10th May 2025 10th May 25

Beverley

@beverley365
Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very peaceful
May 10th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
So attractive and peaceful.
May 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks so relaxing
May 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely setting.
May 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks like the perfect place to relax
May 10th, 2025  
