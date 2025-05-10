Stop and sit in silence for just a moment…

What a joy to see the birds fluttering around the gardens, thrush robins & blue tits stop to look at me… there’s a special feeling of beauty & ‘wonderment’ This is an enchanting place to be… I felt so grateful to be here.



With the birds filling the air with their cheery, light, and carefree songs and the gentle drizzle of water Ooo what a magical place to be…



If you zoom in you can see my son relaxing and reading on the balcony, our time here has been

… heavenly.



“He is richest who is content with the least, for content is the wealth of nature.”

Socrates





