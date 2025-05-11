Previous
Not another one… it’s all good fun by beverley365
Photo 613

Not another one… it’s all good fun

This week has flown by, this time last week I was snapping photos and breathing in the country air… Ooo my son loves selfies capturing the moment.

"Love and time, those are the only two things in all the world and all of life that cannot be bought, but only spent."

"Nothing heals like love and time." Oh and lots of hugs…
11th May 2025

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
167% complete

