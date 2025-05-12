Sign up
Photo 614
A morning wander and discovering more secret corners…
This would be a wonderful place for hide & seek, children would be in the element, or sitting doing art or reading. It’s energising and the beauty gives a feeling of wellness & joy…
If I was a child I choose to sit with the goldfish and doodle… which is exactly what I did.
We’ve been back a week now & I’m still visualising the fragrance of nature.
Rembrandt
"Choose only one master—nature."
12th May 2025
12th May 25
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
2nd May 2025 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
