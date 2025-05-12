Previous
A morning wander and discovering more secret corners… by beverley365
A morning wander and discovering more secret corners…

This would be a wonderful place for hide & seek, children would be in the element, or sitting doing art or reading. It’s energising and the beauty gives a feeling of wellness & joy…

If I was a child I choose to sit with the goldfish and doodle… which is exactly what I did.

We’ve been back a week now & I’m still visualising the fragrance of nature.

"Choose only one master—nature."

12th May 2025 12th May 25

Photo Details

