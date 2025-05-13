Sign up
Photo 615
Looking straight ahead.. or down
The passion and energy that went into this home oozes at every glance…
Time to stop daydreaming… Ooo lots to do!
“Remember happiness doesn't depend upon who you are or what you have; it depends solely on what you think.” Dale Carnegie
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Is that optical illusion in front of the door a mat? A beautiful view of the outside.
May 13th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Interesting glass floor. Need to get in to the door gently.
May 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
I just noticed on your other post what is is, quite scary entering on it and looking down ;-)
May 13th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful old French style door.
May 13th, 2025
