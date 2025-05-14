Previous
But I do miss feeling the sand between my toes and the cool, soft grass under my feet. by beverley365
Photo 616

But I do miss feeling the sand between my toes and the cool, soft grass under my feet.

warm from the morning sunshine, the moss soft & warm Oo my feet are free… and are happy to walk in nature.

My son has his head in books, I’m enjoying writing my morning journaling… this trip has been heavenly. I love country life although I’m making the most living in the city…

The little garden where I’m staying is bursting with flowers, for sure the afternoon showers have energised them.

A sunny busy day for me…

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christina ace
Back to front feet - great shot
May 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That had me totally puzzled for a moment......then I realised you must be crossing your legs!
May 14th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Someone's shuffled your feet!!
May 14th, 2025  
