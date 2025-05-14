But I do miss feeling the sand between my toes and the cool, soft grass under my feet.

warm from the morning sunshine, the moss soft & warm Oo my feet are free… and are happy to walk in nature.



My son has his head in books, I’m enjoying writing my morning journaling… this trip has been heavenly. I love country life although I’m making the most living in the city…



The little garden where I’m staying is bursting with flowers, for sure the afternoon showers have energised them.



A sunny busy day for me…



