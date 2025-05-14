Sign up
Previous
Photo 616
But I do miss feeling the sand between my toes and the cool, soft grass under my feet.
warm from the morning sunshine, the moss soft & warm Oo my feet are free… and are happy to walk in nature.
My son has his head in books, I’m enjoying writing my morning journaling… this trip has been heavenly. I love country life although I’m making the most living in the city…
The little garden where I’m staying is bursting with flowers, for sure the afternoon showers have energised them.
A sunny busy day for me…
14th May 2025
14th May 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1754
photos
132
followers
117
following
168% complete
View this month »
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
Latest from all albums
613
1135
614
1136
615
1137
616
1138
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd May 2025 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christina
ace
Back to front feet - great shot
May 14th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That had me totally puzzled for a moment......then I realised you must be crossing your legs!
May 14th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Someone's shuffled your feet!!
May 14th, 2025
