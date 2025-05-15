Sign up
Previous
Photo 617
On the waters edge… looking right
I love meeting new people and listening to their story, a friend to our friend is a good friend indeed.
The peace & tranquility was shattered with so much laughter… it was wonderful to embrace the energy and smiles.
I enjoyed our visit to the canal, the total stillness was rejuvenating & uplifting…
Rosie & Jim came to mind 🎶
a wonderful memory from the early nineties…
15th May 2025
15th May 25
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1756
photos
132
followers
117
following
169% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
2nd May 2025 9:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful scene and narrative, lovely light and reflection.
May 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light on the water.
May 15th, 2025
