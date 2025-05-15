On the waters edge… looking right

I love meeting new people and listening to their story, a friend to our friend is a good friend indeed.



The peace & tranquility was shattered with so much laughter… it was wonderful to embrace the energy and smiles.



I enjoyed our visit to the canal, the total stillness was rejuvenating & uplifting…



Rosie & Jim came to mind 🎶

a wonderful memory from the early nineties…



