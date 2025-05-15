Previous
On the waters edge… looking right by beverley365
Photo 617

On the waters edge… looking right

I love meeting new people and listening to their story, a friend to our friend is a good friend indeed.

The peace & tranquility was shattered with so much laughter… it was wonderful to embrace the energy and smiles.

I enjoyed our visit to the canal, the total stillness was rejuvenating & uplifting…

Rosie & Jim came to mind 🎶
a wonderful memory from the early nineties…

15th May 2025 15th May 25

Beverley

Diana ace
Beautiful scene and narrative, lovely light and reflection.
May 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light on the water.
May 15th, 2025  
