The art of experiences woven into the fabric of our lives…

becomes almost second nature.

Memories are the treasures we accumulate along the way…



I’ve come to truly appreciate taking daily photos & making memories…I’m really passionate about the art of my life through storytelling… golly I’ve been writing a journal since I was very young.



"There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power or our will."

- Epictetus



