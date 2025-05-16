Sign up
Photo 618
The art of experiences woven into the fabric of our lives…
becomes almost second nature.
Memories are the treasures we accumulate along the way…
I’ve come to truly appreciate taking daily photos & making memories…I’m really passionate about the art of my life through storytelling… golly I’ve been writing a journal since I was very young.
"There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power or our will."
- Epictetus
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
