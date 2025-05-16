Previous
The art of experiences woven into the fabric of our lives… by beverley365
Photo 618

The art of experiences woven into the fabric of our lives…

becomes almost second nature.
Memories are the treasures we accumulate along the way…

I’ve come to truly appreciate taking daily photos & making memories…I’m really passionate about the art of my life through storytelling… golly I’ve been writing a journal since I was very young.

"There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power or our will."
- Epictetus

16th May 2025 16th May 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact