Photo 619
Cuddles with kimchi…
Time to go home… I’m happy my son is doing the day shift… & thrilled he chose promotion.
Isabel is such a wonderful ray of sunshine, she’s front of house and I’m sure the locals love her.
Kimchi is the star of the boulangerie in fact
i’d say ‘he's the boss’…
I slightly twisted my foot awkwardly yesterday morning so I’m having a pampering weekend… it’s a little sore…
“It does not matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop" Confucius
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Jessica Eby
ace
Lovely photo and a great quote! I hope your foot heals quickly!
May 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Hope hobbling halts soon
May 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot.
May 17th, 2025
