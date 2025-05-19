Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 621
Always has his head in a book…
Morning coffee with the sun shining brightly.
He's a whiz bang when it comes to all things & yet he continues with passion to be a bookworm.
Can’t think where he gets it from ha ha 😂
I have rediscovered an inspirational person from my past… Wayne Dyer,
Depak Chopra often talks about him… I enjoy his podcasts & interviews.
a favourite past quote:
if you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1764
photos
135
followers
119
following
170% complete
View this month »
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
Latest from all albums
618
1140
619
1141
620
1142
621
1143
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd May 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
That is wonderful, so much one can learn from reading.
May 19th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Reading is a wonderful thing
May 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close