Always has his head in a book…

Morning coffee with the sun shining brightly.



He's a whiz bang when it comes to all things & yet he continues with passion to be a bookworm.

Can’t think where he gets it from ha ha 😂



I have rediscovered an inspirational person from my past… Wayne Dyer,

Depak Chopra often talks about him… I enjoy his podcasts & interviews.



a favourite past quote:

if you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.

