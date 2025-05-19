Previous
Always has his head in a book… by beverley365
Always has his head in a book…

Morning coffee with the sun shining brightly.

He's a whiz bang when it comes to all things & yet he continues with passion to be a bookworm.
Can’t think where he gets it from ha ha 😂

I have rediscovered an inspirational person from my past… Wayne Dyer,
Depak Chopra often talks about him… I enjoy his podcasts & interviews.

a favourite past quote:
if you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.
Diana ace
That is wonderful, so much one can learn from reading.
May 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Reading is a wonderful thing
May 19th, 2025  
