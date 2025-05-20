Act your shoe size not your age…

release your inner child…

indulging in a bit of silliness and giggling, helps to reduce the stress hormones in our bodies

as a grownup we’re in charge of your own diary…



Spending an evening with our friend’s friend was hysterical, a walk along the canal, wonderful simple eats and hysterical laughter from the moment we arrived.



The chinese philosopher Chuang Tzu is reported to have said: “Happiness is the absence of striving for happiness.”



