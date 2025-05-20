Previous
Act your shoe size not your age… by beverley365
Photo 622

Act your shoe size not your age…

release your inner child…
indulging in a bit of silliness and giggling, helps to reduce the stress hormones in our bodies
as a grownup we’re in charge of your own diary…

Spending an evening with our friend’s friend was hysterical, a walk along the canal, wonderful simple eats and hysterical laughter from the moment we arrived.

The chinese philosopher Chuang Tzu is reported to have said: “Happiness is the absence of striving for happiness.”

20th May 2025 20th May 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
Fun shot.
May 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a fabulous backdrop with all those photos, many memories up there.
May 20th, 2025  
