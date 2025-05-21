Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 623
I wonder what the story is?
Google has no idea either…
A bright chilly morning, rain is on its way… of course they could be wrong…
21st May 2025
21st May 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1768
photos
135
followers
118
following
170% complete
View this month »
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
Latest from all albums
620
1142
621
1143
622
1144
623
1145
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
5
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Taken
19th May 2025 10:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
Haha, this is rather funny depending on how you interpret it.
May 21st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
According to Google lens the artwork is by Jean Charles Blais who is known for using torn advertising posters as his canvas. The triangle like shape where the silhouettes meet is a common motif in his work often exploring themes of identity, absence and the human condition.
May 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Kathy provides a good explanation.
May 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
@kjarn
brilliant… Thank you so much!!! 😊
very interesting to read his life’s works & travels. A 1993 popular poster… happy new day!
May 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@kjarn
Thanks for that, I had no idea!
May 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
very interesting to read his life’s works & travels. A 1993 popular poster… happy new day!