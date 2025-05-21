Previous
I wonder what the story is? by beverley365
Photo 623

I wonder what the story is?

Google has no idea either…

A bright chilly morning, rain is on its way… of course they could be wrong…
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Yao RL ace
Haha, this is rather funny depending on how you interpret it.
May 21st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
According to Google lens the artwork is by Jean Charles Blais who is known for using torn advertising posters as his canvas. The triangle like shape where the silhouettes meet is a common motif in his work often exploring themes of identity, absence and the human condition.
May 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Kathy provides a good explanation.
May 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
@kjarn brilliant… Thank you so much!!! 😊
very interesting to read his life’s works & travels. A 1993 popular poster… happy new day!
May 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@kjarn Thanks for that, I had no idea!
May 21st, 2025  
