Delicate pretty details…

I’m sitting writing a letter at our friends surrounded by wonderful energy & art, this beautiful glass serving dish upside down with papers on… caught my eye… It was our friends hubbys grandmothers… everything here has a story & is loved to this day.



Did you know the first glass created by humans can be dated to about 4,000 years ago,

when craftsmen working in Mesopotamia,

the land between the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers, discovered the art of mixing sand, soda, and lime to make glass…



Love this…

When you're wide awake, say it for goodness sake, it's gonna be a great day.”

Paul McCartney