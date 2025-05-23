Previous
The suns shining… let’s go swimming by beverley365
Photo 625

The suns shining… let’s go swimming

A brand new infrastructure, with its contemporary and eco-responsible design,
and surprisingly empty.

A 20 min walk so perhaps I’ll do it more often,
it doesn’t have the same attraction as the Sea or a lake. Im telling myself to make a plan & just do it!

Swimming is not just a sport; it's a way to escape, to breathe, to find peace in the chaos of life…

23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
171% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 8
  • 7
  • 4
  • Sharing what inspires me
  • 20th May 2025 9:38am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • on the Trending page
  • View
Babs ace
Love the symmetry what a great shot fav
May 23rd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, what a great facility and a beautiful capture.
May 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great interior.
May 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks art deco in style somehow. Hercule Poirot would not be out of place in here!
May 23rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Interesting architecture and great symmetry
May 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and symmetry, it looks fabulous on black.
May 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov and symmetry!
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact