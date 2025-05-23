Sign up
Previous
Photo 625
The suns shining… let’s go swimming
A brand new infrastructure, with its contemporary and eco-responsible design,
and surprisingly empty.
A 20 min walk so perhaps I’ll do it more often,
it doesn’t have the same attraction as the Sea or a lake. Im telling myself to make a plan & just do it!
Swimming is not just a sport; it's a way to escape, to breathe, to find peace in the chaos of life…
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
7
4
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1772
photos
135
followers
118
following
171% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Taken
20th May 2025 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Love the symmetry what a great shot fav
May 23rd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, what a great facility and a beautiful capture.
May 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great interior.
May 23rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Looks art deco in style somehow. Hercule Poirot would not be out of place in here!
May 23rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Interesting architecture and great symmetry
May 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and symmetry, it looks fabulous on black.
May 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov and symmetry!
May 23rd, 2025
