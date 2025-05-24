Previous
Mesmerising glass…

A handmade glass base, swirly whirly pattern soo peaceful. This is the base for a lamp
lit it was so eye catching,
We see art everywhere we look.

“ Glass itself of course is so much like water….
If you let it go on its own, it almost ends up looking like something that came from the sea.”
Dale Chihuly
Beverley

Zilli~ ace
Great quote to go with the image
May 24th, 2025  
