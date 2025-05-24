Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 626
Mesmerising glass…
A handmade glass base, swirly whirly pattern soo peaceful. This is the base for a lamp
lit it was so eye catching,
We see art everywhere we look.
“ Glass itself of course is so much like water….
If you let it go on its own, it almost ends up looking like something that came from the sea.”
Dale Chihuly
24th May 2025
24th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1774
photos
135
followers
118
following
171% complete
View this month »
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
Latest from all albums
623
1145
624
1146
625
1147
626
1148
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th May 2025 10:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Great quote to go with the image
May 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close