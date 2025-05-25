A lovely weekend…

It was heavenly sharing time in the country,

the guys are sorting stuff in the garage…so a perfect opportunity to put my feet up, and discover french vintage magazines… I can hear the trickling of water for the gold fish & smell the country air…



I’m coming close to the end of my photos…

How quickly this month has passed.



Early start for me this morning, I’m meeting a friend of my eldest son, a lovely client for a walk… Shes got sticks for me so I’m thinking it’s a real walk! 😄 it’ll be fun.



``Sunday is a day to refuel your soul and be grateful for each one of your blessings.''



