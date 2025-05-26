Previous
A beautiful boy… by beverley365
Photo 628

A beautiful boy…

Chase is a gentle adorable playful beautiful dog, he jumped on the back seat of the car and patiently sat knowing he would soon be free…

It was heart warming when we arrived, he went straight over and said good morning to his friend… so cute.

5 lovely ladies, the leader shared her passion and I so enjoyed sharing this time with them.

I’ve always been a walker since a child, however this has possibly opened a new door…

It’s a beautiful Monday morning I have a ‘as busy as I want to be’ week.
I have that ‘Just do it’ feeling.

You're braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. ...
Winnie the Pooh…



26th May 2025 26th May 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely words and image.
May 26th, 2025  
Karen ace
Beautiful dogs, both of them. Very nice trees and greenery in the capture, lovely composition.
May 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene. He sure is a beautiful dog and so is your narrative.
May 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely looking dogs.
May 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Enjoy your week
May 26th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
A lovely shot of their happy meeting..
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact