Previous
Photo 628
A beautiful boy…
Chase is a gentle adorable playful beautiful dog, he jumped on the back seat of the car and patiently sat knowing he would soon be free…
It was heart warming when we arrived, he went straight over and said good morning to his friend… so cute.
5 lovely ladies, the leader shared her passion and I so enjoyed sharing this time with them.
I’ve always been a walker since a child, however this has possibly opened a new door…
It’s a beautiful Monday morning I have a ‘as busy as I want to be’ week.
I have that ‘Just do it’ feeling.
You're braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. ...
Winnie the Pooh…
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1778
photos
135
followers
118
following
172% complete
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
628
625
1147
626
1148
627
1149
628
1150
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th May 2025 9:58am
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely words and image.
May 26th, 2025
Karen
ace
Beautiful dogs, both of them. Very nice trees and greenery in the capture, lovely composition.
May 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scene. He sure is a beautiful dog and so is your narrative.
May 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely looking dogs.
May 26th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Enjoy your week
May 26th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
A lovely shot of their happy meeting..
May 26th, 2025
