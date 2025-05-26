A beautiful boy…

Chase is a gentle adorable playful beautiful dog, he jumped on the back seat of the car and patiently sat knowing he would soon be free…



It was heart warming when we arrived, he went straight over and said good morning to his friend… so cute.



5 lovely ladies, the leader shared her passion and I so enjoyed sharing this time with them.



I’ve always been a walker since a child, however this has possibly opened a new door…



It’s a beautiful Monday morning I have a ‘as busy as I want to be’ week.

I have that ‘Just do it’ feeling.



You're braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. ...

Winnie the Pooh…







