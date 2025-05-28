Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 630
I wonder?
Folded in half so it’s really quite big… a striking handmade piece, the stitching is quite beautiful this is a vintage wonder. I’m curious to discover?
My mission to sell & share continues…
“Sewing is a way to quiet the mind, to relax the body, and to feed the soul.”
28th May 2025
28th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1782
photos
135
followers
118
following
172% complete
View this month »
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
Latest from all albums
627
1149
628
1150
629
1151
630
1152
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
26th May 2025 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close