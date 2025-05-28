Previous
I wonder?
I wonder?

Folded in half so it’s really quite big… a striking handmade piece, the stitching is quite beautiful this is a vintage wonder. I’m curious to discover?
My mission to sell & share continues…

“Sewing is a way to quiet the mind, to relax the body, and to feed the soul.”
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
