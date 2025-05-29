Previous
Summer is knocking on the door… by beverley365
Photo 631

Summer is knocking on the door…

A few days and it’ll be June… I’ve been reflecting on our road trip to the country which brought a huge smile to my face.

I’ve saved my favourite photos to end the month,

A sense of harmony and peace… as I look at this shot I can smell the greenery… hear the drizzling water… & smile at the goldfish.

An enchanting delightful and wonderful place to be.
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Yao RL ace
Lovely cozy place.
May 29th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks lovely!
May 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely comforting lighting.
May 29th, 2025  
