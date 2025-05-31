Previous
One for the road… by beverley365
Photo 633

One for the road…

How quickly this month has gone by…in the blink of an eye

I loved our road trip and so look forward to doing it again. I think my son was the most grown up… we giggled like school children and oh boy it was fun.

As I write this the sunny morning just changed to heavy rain bringing a lovely freshness in the air.

“The weekend is here, breathe and let go of all your worries.”
Beverley

JackieR ace
I enjoyed your road trip too!!
May 31st, 2025  
Babs ace
What a fun shot of the three of you
May 31st, 2025  
