Photo 635
Photo 635
Waving from the top of the hill…
It’s really cool to see groups of teens & families walking, running, exercising and clearly happy early morning.
I could see in the distance the people waving from the top of the hill… it really made me smile.
I enjoyed this walk even though I was tired, exercise wakens the body… I think this is going to be my sunday morning ‘thing’.
“The sum of the whole is this: walk and be happy; walk and be healthy. The best way to lengthen out our days is to walk steadily and with a purpose.”- Charles Dickens
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
John Falconer
ace
Sunday is “sleep in day”!
Great shot and the composition is great.
June 2nd, 2025
