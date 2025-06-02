Previous
Waving from the top of the hill… by beverley365
Photo 635

Waving from the top of the hill…

It’s really cool to see groups of teens & families walking, running, exercising and clearly happy early morning.

I could see in the distance the people waving from the top of the hill… it really made me smile.

I enjoyed this walk even though I was tired, exercise wakens the body… I think this is going to be my sunday morning ‘thing’.

“The sum of the whole is this: walk and be happy; walk and be healthy. The best way to lengthen out our days is to walk steadily and with a purpose.”- Charles Dickens
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Beverley

John Falconer ace
Sunday is “sleep in day”!
Great shot and the composition is great.
June 2nd, 2025  
