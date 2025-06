A haberdashery delight…

haberdashery?

Ooo this word dates back to at least the 14th century! Haberdashery derives from “hapertas” that's thought to have meant “small ware”, although others say it was used to describe a type of fabric.

The word has been around for centuries, nonetheless the true origins of it are still unknown today.



My mission should I choose to accept it?



Sew on…and Sew forth.