Hey mom… do you fancy making some Dauphinoise Potatoes…
Photo 637

Hey mom… do you fancy making some Dauphinoise Potatoes…

I’d love too…

I’m thrilled to take time and discover an inspirational new to me “fallow London’ YouTube Chanel - inspirational chefs who honestly ‘love cooking’ the simple way…
the old fashioned way…that’s my way.

Whilst patience is needed to press the potatoes and feel the cream swirling through my fingers was soo therapeutic… every layer.

I look forward to visiting this restaurant…one day.

To eat is a necessity, but to eat intelligently is an art, the greatest wealth is health, take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live."
Beverley

