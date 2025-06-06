Previous
Vintage precious cuddles by beverley365
Vintage precious cuddles

Protecting them from when we do a little decorating.

There's something so magical about our cuddly toys we had when we were young, they have the power to love, comfort, soothe, and bring joy no matter how old we are.

These are my son’s… I’m looking after them for one day.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
175% complete

JackieR ace
I delivered our girls' ones to them when that day arrived, we've still got a couple though
June 6th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
I have all my son’s cuddlies too and I sometimes go give them a cuddle when I’m missing him. Now will have to share them again with the twins
June 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I didn’t have children but have collected a little family in my adult years.
June 6th, 2025  
