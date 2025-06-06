Sign up
Photo 639
Vintage precious cuddles
Protecting them from when we do a little decorating.
There's something so magical about our cuddly toys we had when we were young, they have the power to love, comfort, soothe, and bring joy no matter how old we are.
These are my son’s… I’m looking after them for one day.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1800
photos
135
followers
118
following
JackieR
ace
I delivered our girls' ones to them when that day arrived, we've still got a couple though
June 6th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
I have all my son’s cuddlies too and I sometimes go give them a cuddle when I’m missing him. Now will have to share them again with the twins
June 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I didn’t have children but have collected a little family in my adult years.
June 6th, 2025
