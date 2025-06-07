Previous
Collector's Treasure… by beverley365
Photo 640

Collector's Treasure…

I’m in the process of cataloguing and selling a large… huge collection of vintage lace, fabrics…
Ooo an abundance of French 18th century treasure.

I’m helping our friend to declutter… and in my words share with keen collectors & designers.

Here I go again…🎶 …comes to mind.

7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A treasure indeed.
June 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully made.
June 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact