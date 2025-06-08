Previous
Home to cuddles… by beverley365
Photo 641

Home to cuddles…

The talk became reality and oh boy what a little cutie. Welcome to motza…
A gorgeous Corgi who is a bundle of joy.

They are both sooo happy which makes me very happy too.


8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details

