Deliciousness

A few sweet cakes for afternoon tea… so yummy



The addiction to sweet treats is wonderful in small dozes, it’s the hardest challenge to say ‘no thank you’. I’m struggling with this living here, my morning stride to pick up my traditional doesn’t help… hmm am I strong enough to stop…?



Today I’m going to the ‘naturelle well being’ exhibition… at Porte de Versailles

maybe this will kick me into action?



Just do it Beverley… don’t write it.