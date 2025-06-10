Rolland Garros on the terrace of Galleries Lafayette
Wow! This was exciting to see…
And guess what ? It’s free to all…
the department store’s rooftop terrace transforms into a true mini Roland-Garros village, with dedicated booths and live match broadcasts on a giant screen. A perfect opportunity for tennis fans to experience the thrills of the tournament while enjoying the panoramic views from the department store’s incredible rooftop terrace.
I wonder if I could watch Wimbledon here?
I will discover…