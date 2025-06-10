Previous
Rolland Garros on the terrace of Galleries Lafayette by beverley365
Rolland Garros on the terrace of Galleries Lafayette

Wow! This was exciting to see…
And guess what ? It’s free to all…

the department store’s rooftop terrace transforms into a true mini Roland-Garros village, with dedicated booths and live match broadcasts on a giant screen. A perfect opportunity for tennis fans to experience the thrills of the tournament while enjoying the panoramic views from the department store’s incredible rooftop terrace.

I wonder if I could watch Wimbledon here?
I will discover…
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Beverley

Diana ace
What a fabulous idea and capture, I would have loved to see that.
June 10th, 2025  
