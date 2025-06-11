Previous
Beautiful Isobel is puppy sitting… by beverley365
Beautiful Isobel is puppy sitting…

Whilst we went out for my birthday…

I adore this lady, shes so kind, caring and always keeps a motherly eye on my son,
she meets & greets the customers with joy and laughter.
An important energy in a bakery.

Motzo is surrounded with love…
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture with the cute puppy.
June 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
A lovely shot of this friendly looking lady, cute puppy too.
June 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Aww, this is full of laughter and cuteness!
June 11th, 2025  
