This looks a little fishy… by beverley365
This looks a little fishy…

Today will be a busy day taking photos of my friends collection of ancient lace & silks,

I thought I’d add a few of my pieces too
that need to be considered for sale.

The days of “I might use it one day is over in my thoughts” 😁

It’ll be fun! I always tell myself this…and of course the faster I begin the faster I’ll finish!
Although the truth is we never finish…

“I've been devoting quite a bit of my time to harmonic studies on my own, in libraries and places like that. I've found you've got to look back at the old things and see them in a new light.
John Coltrane

A huge… massive favourite of mine.

12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
176% complete

Diana ace
It looks like a beautiful purse/bag. I like the way you captured it.
June 12th, 2025  
