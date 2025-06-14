Previous
Sing a song of seasons… by beverley365
Photo 647

Sing a song of seasons…

All things bright and beautiful…

Pretty delicate petals and enchanting fragrance Ooo roses are special…
They’ve inspired poets, artists, and indeed lovers & romantics… a beautiful symbol of love & romance.

Roses make us smile.

I’m meeting my sons friend early this morning
Who I’ve asked to help me speak french with confidence… my grammar, vocab & reading is ok..ish however when it comes to conversation my mind goes blank.

I love the language… where there’s a will there’s a way.

Happy Saturday…

14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
177% complete

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful rose. I love your narratives too as they are so inspiring :-)
June 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
June 14th, 2025  
