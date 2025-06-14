Sing a song of seasons…

All things bright and beautiful…



Pretty delicate petals and enchanting fragrance Ooo roses are special…

They’ve inspired poets, artists, and indeed lovers & romantics… a beautiful symbol of love & romance.



Roses make us smile.



I’m meeting my sons friend early this morning

Who I’ve asked to help me speak french with confidence… my grammar, vocab & reading is ok..ish however when it comes to conversation my mind goes blank.



I love the language… where there’s a will there’s a way.



Happy Saturday…



