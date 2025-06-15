calm waters, lined with centenarian trees.…

The Canal Saint Martin…is a quintessential part of the Parisian experience, happy customers enjoying this sunny morning charm.



What made me giggle was the small children playing in the park… seeing another boat stop then jumping up and down waving… hanging onto the gates & having their photos taken…

this was a happy crowd smiling & enjoying their cruise… so heartwarming.



My french communication was fun, I enjoyed talking and feel there’s a bit of progress… ironically many coffee shops & brasseries speak english…. Gotta to laugh 😆



“ You do not learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and by falling over…

Richard Branson”.

