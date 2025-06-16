Previous
Such a cutie… by beverley365
Photo 649

Such a cutie…

The origin of the Corgi is lost in the mists of time. It is possible to believe that, as the only herding dog indigenous to Wales, they can be traced back to 920 A.D.
Certainly a Welsh cattle dog is mentioned in the 11th century Doomsday Book.
Both varieties… Pembroke and Cardigan, were similar in looks and working ability,

There is an expression in the language of South Wales – ‘Y Corgi Bach’ – which translates as
‘you little rascal’,

My son was exhausted when I popped by to say hello on saturday & to pick up post.

This was my first hello to motza …as she was sleeping this visit…

16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
177% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. Our childhood dog was a Pembrokeshire corgi and I grew up with understanding that that were cattle dogs.
June 16th, 2025  
Christina ace
Cute shot
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact