Such a cutie…

The origin of the Corgi is lost in the mists of time. It is possible to believe that, as the only herding dog indigenous to Wales, they can be traced back to 920 A.D.

Certainly a Welsh cattle dog is mentioned in the 11th century Doomsday Book.

Both varieties… Pembroke and Cardigan, were similar in looks and working ability,



There is an expression in the language of South Wales – ‘Y Corgi Bach’ – which translates as

'you little rascal',



My son was exhausted when I popped by to say hello on saturday & to pick up post.



This was my first hello to motza …as she was sleeping this visit…




