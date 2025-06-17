Sign up
Previous
Photo 650
A shared art studio in paris 1994
I was thrilled to receive some early 90’s photos from my friend a few days ago… as he goes back into the archives of his life.
It’s a beautiful morning, how lucky we all are…
"I'm walking on sunshine, and don't it feel good!"
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1822
photos
135
followers
117
following
178% complete
View this month »
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's a lovely image!
June 17th, 2025
