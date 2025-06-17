Previous
A shared art studio in paris 1994 by beverley365
Photo 650

A shared art studio in paris 1994

I was thrilled to receive some early 90’s photos from my friend a few days ago… as he goes back into the archives of his life.

It’s a beautiful morning, how lucky we all are…

"I'm walking on sunshine, and don't it feel good!"

Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
That's a lovely image!
June 17th, 2025  
