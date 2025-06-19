Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 652
Off for fun we go…
I’m spending time with lovely Maële, yesterday morning we headed to the cultural centre for her dance lesson.
As you walk into the building the energy & colours are uplifting, playtime is a big thing before lessons… Maëlle likes to read.
We’ve just arrived and Maëlle is having a look around, even though we walked slowly we’re still first.
Dance lessons & music lessons are giving her so much focus… the teachers are truly fantastic.
Her father is in hospital at the moment, so we’re playing games, doing fun colourful doodling, cooking lunch and giving lots of hugs…just being… whilst mums at work.
Sometimes we need someone to simply be there
Not to fix anything or do anything in particular, but just to let us feel we are supported and cared about… 😊
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1826
photos
136
followers
114
following
178% complete
View this month »
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
Latest from all albums
649
1171
650
1172
651
1173
652
1174
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th June 2025 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I am sure that she enjoys the time that you have together.
June 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close