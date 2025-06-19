Previous
Off for fun we go… by beverley365
Photo 652

Off for fun we go…

I’m spending time with lovely Maële, yesterday morning we headed to the cultural centre for her dance lesson.

As you walk into the building the energy & colours are uplifting, playtime is a big thing before lessons… Maëlle likes to read.

We’ve just arrived and Maëlle is having a look around, even though we walked slowly we’re still first.
Dance lessons & music lessons are giving her so much focus… the teachers are truly fantastic.

Her father is in hospital at the moment, so we’re playing games, doing fun colourful doodling, cooking lunch and giving lots of hugs…just being… whilst mums at work.

Sometimes we need someone to simply be there
Not to fix anything or do anything in particular, but just to let us feel we are supported and cared about… 😊
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that she enjoys the time that you have together.
June 19th, 2025  
