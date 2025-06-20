Sign up
Previous
Photo 653
Its showtime…
the enchanted song… of life.
The passion, energy and commitment bursts from the stage & although maële was tired her performance was so heart warningly beautiful from the heart.
Months & months of lessons have all come to fruition!
It was quite a performance, the teacher radiates energy and passion, the children adore her &
The parents too. Lovely to see
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1828
photos
136
followers
114
following
178% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th June 2025 7:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A beautiful image and wonderful narrative.
June 20th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Lovely having children united and sign together.
June 20th, 2025
