Previous
Lunch in the garden… by beverley365
Photo 654

Lunch in the garden…

Constance on the left is cooking lunch for her friends in between lessons, her friends are setting the table and soon I’ll hear lots of laughter…

I’m so grateful & happy to be here… to be able to help my sons freinds, to care and share oodles of hugs is free… kindness is free.

Gratitude opens the door to the power, the wisdom, the creativity of the universe. You open the door through gratitude.”
– Deepak Chopra
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact