Lunch in the garden…

Constance on the left is cooking lunch for her friends in between lessons, her friends are setting the table and soon I’ll hear lots of laughter…



I’m so grateful & happy to be here… to be able to help my sons freinds, to care and share oodles of hugs is free… kindness is free.



Gratitude opens the door to the power, the wisdom, the creativity of the universe. You open the door through gratitude.”

– Deepak Chopra