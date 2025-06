Join the crowds at Chez Prune…

neighbours and regulars. It's rather like you are dining in someone's home. It's bustling with a convivial vibe and the food is simple & delicious & affordable.

Whats lovely is they remember you and greet you with a genuine smile and kindness.



No matter how young or old it seems to have become a real challenge to meet and make new friends. Friends in person… I mean.

I wonder how I can help?



Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues but the parent of all others.'' - Marcus Tullius Cicero