Walking towards the water… on the bridge

It blended in so well with the surroundings… on the bridge… would be a lovely spot for a picnic sitting on the waters edge…. Next time.
Such a delightful and romantic corner of Paris…
Which was almost unknown until a decade ago. It was the film ‘The Fabulous World of Amélie Poulain’ that made it famous:
this area, which has undergone urban redevelopment, has quickly become one of the most loved and frequented by young Parisians.
& people like me… there’s a friendly buzz & a feeling of community. I love when people talk to you and smile…
“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible”…
Audrey Hepburn's quote is a reminder that anything is possible with the right mindset and determination.