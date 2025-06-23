Walking towards the water… on the bridge

Beautiful gentle street art made me stop & stare!



It blended in so well with the surroundings… on the bridge… would be a lovely spot for a picnic sitting on the waters edge…. Next time.



Such a delightful and romantic corner of Paris…



Which was almost unknown until a decade ago. It was the film ‘The Fabulous World of Amélie Poulain’ that made it famous:



this area, which has undergone urban redevelopment, has quickly become one of the most loved and frequented by young Parisians.

& people like me… there’s a friendly buzz & a feeling of community. I love when people talk to you and smile…



“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible”…

.

Audrey Hepburn's quote is a reminder that anything is possible with the right mindset and determination.

