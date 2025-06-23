Previous
Walking towards the water… on the bridge by beverley365
Photo 656

Walking towards the water… on the bridge

Beautiful gentle street art made me stop & stare!

It blended in so well with the surroundings… on the bridge… would be a lovely spot for a picnic sitting on the waters edge…. Next time.

Such a delightful and romantic corner of Paris…

Which was almost unknown until a decade ago. It was the film ‘The Fabulous World of Amélie Poulain’ that made it famous:

this area, which has undergone urban redevelopment, has quickly become one of the most loved and frequented by young Parisians.
& people like me… there’s a friendly buzz & a feeling of community. I love when people talk to you and smile…

“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible”…
.
Audrey Hepburn's quote is a reminder that anything is possible with the right mindset and determination.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact