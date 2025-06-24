Previous
What’s the first word that comes to mind… by beverley365
Photo 657

What’s the first word that comes to mind…

When you see the letter ‘L’

On Saturday I did a little weeding, sweeping and trimming in the little garden and look what I found?

Could a magpie have dropped I wonder?

I put in on my desk, made a coffee and noodled a few thoughts… Love Laughter Lovely and Luck
Spun around in my head. Ooo and a recent subject close to my heart… Longevity…

I love working on my son’s desk, one of the first he made. The orange is my iPad cover.

"If I’d known I was going to live this long, I’d have taken better care of myself." - Dick Van Dyke - 2023…Ooo step in time…step in time 🎵
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a lovely find and shot, beautiful wooden desk too. Your narratives are so refreshing, especially at 7am as they make me smile :-)
June 24th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely, that's for sure! And longevity, if you're lucky! ;-)
June 24th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Life! things turn up and you really wonder what the story is don't you?
June 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact