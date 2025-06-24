What’s the first word that comes to mind…

When you see the letter ‘L’



On Saturday I did a little weeding, sweeping and trimming in the little garden and look what I found?



Could a magpie have dropped I wonder?



I put in on my desk, made a coffee and noodled a few thoughts… Love Laughter Lovely and Luck

Spun around in my head. Ooo and a recent subject close to my heart… Longevity…



I love working on my son’s desk, one of the first he made. The orange is my iPad cover.



"If I’d known I was going to live this long, I’d have taken better care of myself." - Dick Van Dyke - 2023…Ooo step in time…step in time 🎵

