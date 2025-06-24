Sign up
Previous
Photo 657
What’s the first word that comes to mind…
When you see the letter ‘L’
On Saturday I did a little weeding, sweeping and trimming in the little garden and look what I found?
Could a magpie have dropped I wonder?
I put in on my desk, made a coffee and noodled a few thoughts… Love Laughter Lovely and Luck
Spun around in my head. Ooo and a recent subject close to my heart… Longevity…
I love working on my son’s desk, one of the first he made. The orange is my iPad cover.
"If I’d known I was going to live this long, I’d have taken better care of myself." - Dick Van Dyke - 2023…Ooo step in time…step in time 🎵
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1836
photos
136
followers
113
following
180% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd June 2025 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a lovely find and shot, beautiful wooden desk too. Your narratives are so refreshing, especially at 7am as they make me smile :-)
June 24th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely, that's for sure! And longevity, if you're lucky! ;-)
June 24th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Life! things turn up and you really wonder what the story is don't you?
June 24th, 2025
