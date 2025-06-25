Previous
Girly fun - a little glitter, mat or pearly by beverley365
Girly fun - a little glitter, mat or pearly

I was keen to buy some a few treats for lovely Camila, so before we parted at gare l’est station we popped into Kiko …

I was blown away by the customer service… a warm smile, enthusiasm and what a delightful girl…& beautifully wrapped…
This is Precious & she was thrilled to have her photo taken.

All it takes is a friendly smile… such a lovely welcome & chat.
“Kindness is contagious.”

