Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 658
Girly fun - a little glitter, mat or pearly
I was keen to buy some a few treats for lovely Camila, so before we parted at gare l’est station we popped into Kiko …
I was blown away by the customer service… a warm smile, enthusiasm and what a delightful girl…& beautifully wrapped…
This is Precious & she was thrilled to have her photo taken.
All it takes is a friendly smile… such a lovely welcome & chat.
“Kindness is contagious.”
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1838
photos
137
followers
112
following
180% complete
View this month »
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
Latest from all albums
655
1177
656
1178
1179
657
658
1180
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st June 2025 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close