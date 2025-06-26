Previous
Our super artist who oozes charisma… by beverley365
Photo 659

Our super artist who oozes charisma…

It makes my day when I see him, he’s such an interesting guy and always takes time to chat.
He’s always happy & kind to everyone.

I like walking through the eco park to get to my destination… I never know who I might meet.

The natural pool is so beautiful… the gardeners have been busy, soon it will be open for swimming Ooo lucky children they love it.

Make everyday count.
Kathy A ace
He looks like fun
June 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fun shot full of charisma!
June 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great character!
June 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
He looks fun.
June 26th, 2025  
