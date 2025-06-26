Sign up
Photo 659
Photo 659
Our super artist who oozes charisma…
It makes my day when I see him, he’s such an interesting guy and always takes time to chat.
He’s always happy & kind to everyone.
I like walking through the eco park to get to my destination… I never know who I might meet.
The natural pool is so beautiful… the gardeners have been busy, soon it will be open for swimming Ooo lucky children they love it.
Make everyday count.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
4
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1840
photos
137
followers
112
following
180% complete
View this month »
Views
6
6
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th June 2025 12:27pm
Kathy A
ace
He looks like fun
June 26th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fun shot full of charisma!
June 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great character!
June 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
He looks fun.
June 26th, 2025
