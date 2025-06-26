Our super artist who oozes charisma…

It makes my day when I see him, he’s such an interesting guy and always takes time to chat.

He’s always happy & kind to everyone.



I like walking through the eco park to get to my destination… I never know who I might meet.



The natural pool is so beautiful… the gardeners have been busy, soon it will be open for swimming Ooo lucky children they love it.



Make everyday count.