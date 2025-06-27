Sign up
Happy to see you….
The visual joy and love radiating from Maëlle on stage made me so happy, her Mum made it to the concert,
I took some super photos which I forwarded to her father that night, uplighting, colourful and very beautiful.
Love recognises no barriers.” —maya angelou
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1842
photos
137
followers
112
following
180% complete
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely. She looks so happy.
June 27th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
She looks very happy
June 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of her looking so happy.
June 27th, 2025
