Happy to see you…. by beverley365
Photo 660

Happy to see you….

The visual joy and love radiating from Maëlle on stage made me so happy, her Mum made it to the concert,

I took some super photos which I forwarded to her father that night, uplighting, colourful and very beautiful.

Love recognises no barriers.” —maya angelou
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
180% complete

Gillian Brown ace
Lovely. She looks so happy.
June 27th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
She looks very happy
June 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of her looking so happy.
June 27th, 2025  
