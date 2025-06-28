Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 661
Keep going you’re almost there…
I’m now going to continue what I started a month ago…. My fun new project has been on stop for more than on go…l
But sometimes life happens….& it’s good to stop help where needed and reflect…on life.
Monday is a good day to begin again.
It’s a glorious morning the warm heat whirling in the breeze,
Sipping my coffee and visualising how my day will go… best laid plans ha ha
Saturday is also the perfect day to rest and recharge…
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1844
photos
136
followers
112
following
181% complete
View this month »
654
655
656
657
658
659
660
661
Latest from all albums
658
1180
659
1181
660
1182
661
1183
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
31st May 2025 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close