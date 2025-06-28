Previous
Keep going you’re almost there…

I’m now going to continue what I started a month ago…. My fun new project has been on stop for more than on go…l
But sometimes life happens….& it’s good to stop help where needed and reflect…on life.

Monday is a good day to begin again.

It’s a glorious morning the warm heat whirling in the breeze,
Sipping my coffee and visualising how my day will go… best laid plans ha ha

Saturday is also the perfect day to rest and recharge…

28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Beverley

