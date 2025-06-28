Keep going you’re almost there…

I’m now going to continue what I started a month ago…. My fun new project has been on stop for more than on go…l

But sometimes life happens….& it’s good to stop help where needed and reflect…on life.



Monday is a good day to begin again.



It’s a glorious morning the warm heat whirling in the breeze,

Sipping my coffee and visualising how my day will go… best laid plans ha ha



Saturday is also the perfect day to rest and recharge…



