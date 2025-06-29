Previous
Wow… Sir David Beckham…what a sight by beverley365
Photo 662

Wow… Sir David Beckham…what a sight

Hiding the on-going restoration work behind the poster. The Garnier Opera looked magnificent in the sunshine…

I’ve enjoyed reading about Beckham this morning, .. I used to love watching the Saturday football match’s … and of course with Gary Lineker commentating… a few years ago ha ha

The quality of the photo’s taken on my phone is
Soo good… it amazes me everyday.

Embracing the slow pace of Sunday…
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
181% complete

