Glistening colours of summer… by beverley365
Glistening colours of summer…

I walk past this huge bush everyday… the colours are so pretty,.. a bush of many colours the leaves thriving and shining in the sunshine.

I have a week filled with challenges which I will do one at a time… slowly in the heat ‘smiling’.

Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness.
Steve Maraboli

30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
How gorgeous they are, I love the iridescent tones and colours.
June 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lush colours and foliage
June 30th, 2025  
