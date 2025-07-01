Previous
Queen size hearts… by beverley365
Photo 664

Queen size hearts…

A rather fun & colourful exhibition at the art studio in the eco park.

I spotted a happy group of laughing, jumping up & down and having fun prob 25yrs + trendy colourful cool & happy as I was walking home…

I smiled and hey presto they were sharing their passion… Art & dreams.

They invited me into their exhibition and Wow the theme and colours were fun… the shadows were pretty too…

I’ll share their detail over the next few days.

1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Klassen ace
Wonderful capture of this. Sounds like a great exhibition.
July 1st, 2025  
