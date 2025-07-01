Sign up
Previous
Photo 664
Queen size hearts…
A rather fun & colourful exhibition at the art studio in the eco park.
I spotted a happy group of laughing, jumping up & down and having fun prob 25yrs + trendy colourful cool & happy as I was walking home…
I smiled and hey presto they were sharing their passion… Art & dreams.
They invited me into their exhibition and Wow the theme and colours were fun… the shadows were pretty too…
I’ll share their detail over the next few days.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1850
photos
136
followers
112
following
181% complete
View this month »
Susan Klassen
ace
Wonderful capture of this. Sounds like a great exhibition.
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
