Let's meet the artists…
Photo 665

Let’s meet the artists…

as they revisit their imaginary world and celebrate their friendship.
Lucas, Margot, Louise & Richard.

Where sculptures, textiles, and installations interact in an enveloping scenography.

Enthusiasm, energy and buzzing communication
It was a colourful fun exhibition…

Workshops for children 8 upwards…it’s free…it’s fun for all and so inspirational

“Creativity takes courage.” Henri Matisse
2nd July 2025

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous shot of the friendly looking artists, how wonderful that they offer workshops for free.
July 2nd, 2025  
