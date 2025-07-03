Sign up
Previous
Photo 666
A silky Sculpture
creating sculptures and vaporous costumes, sometimes hairy, or fluffy, crystallising the creation in immersive spaces. With sound and a light installation.
An interesting and colourful exposition… rather fun and different.
It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see. ― Henry David Thoreau
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1854
photos
135
followers
112
following
182% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th June 2025 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne
ace
Nice !
July 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great splash of pink.
July 3rd, 2025
